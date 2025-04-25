Azerbaijani FM holds expanded meeting with Kaja Kallas (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, on April 25, Trend reports.

During the one-on-one and extended meetings, the sides discussed the current state of the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the EU, development prospects, opportunities for cooperation in various spheres, including energy security, transport, communications, fight against climate change, as well as regional security issues and the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In addition, in the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on measures that will contribute to strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, including high-level visits and mutually beneficial initiatives, and emphasized the importance of continuing negotiations on the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement taking into account the existing realities.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has always advocated the establishment of equal relations with the EU countries, in which the legitimate interests of each other, priority issues, and existing realities are taken into account and respected.

The Minister informed his counterpart about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories, combating the mine threat, and the return of IDPs. The current stage of negotiations on the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the factors hindering the process were brought to attention, in particular, the existence of territorial claims to the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and the liquidation of the institutions such as the Minsk Group, which have already lost their importance.

Moreover, the role of Azerbaijan in Europe's energy security, the importance of historical agreements that can change the situation in the field of combating climate change, including raising financial targets within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29, as well as cooperation in the field of green energy, were also emphasized.

The parties also exchanged views on other topics on the agenda and of mutual interest at the meeting.

Following the meetings, the sides held a press conference and made statements.