Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

On the occasion of the UCI BMX World Championships, which is taking place in Baku, the buses of BakuBus LLC run along the Azneft Square-Bike Park route, the company said in a statement June 5.

On June 5-6, visitors can ride the buses free of charge from 07:00 to 15:50, on June 7 – from 08:00 to 15:50, and on June 8-9 – from 15:00 to 00:40.

