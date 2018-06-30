AGF carries out great work to develop, promote gymnastics: spectator

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Jani Babaeva - Trend:

No country has such a beautiful gymnastics arena as Azerbaijan's, Nazakat Gahramanova, a spectator of competitions at the Azerbaijan and Baku championships in men's and women's artistic gymnastics, told Trend.

"I often attend competitions held in the National Gymnastics Arena, as my children are engaged in this sport. All competitions are held here perfectly, and all conditions are created for athletes. We used to attend competitions abroad, so I can say with confidence that no country has such a beautiful arena," she said.

Gahramanova stressed that the country pays great attention to sports, including gymnastics.

"The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is doing a lot of work for the development and promotion of this sport," the spectator stressed.

The second day of competitions at the Azerbaijan and Baku championships in artistic gymnastics kicked off June 30 in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The audience will see the performances of men gymnasts in the age category of "kids" and women gymnasts in the age categories of "children" and "youngsters" during the second day.

In total, more than 100 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Zira Culture Center, Republican Olympic Sport Lyceum and Sumgait city take part in the competitions, which started on June 29.

