Azerbaijani generals, volunteers played crucial role in Baku's liberation - Yagub Mahmudov

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Ilhama Isablayeva - Trend:

Baku's liberation from the Armenian-Bolshevik occupation is an indicator of great heroism of the Azerbaijani people and the Islamic Army of the Caucasus led by Nuri Pasha, director of the History Institute of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Yagub Mahmudov said at a symposium on 100th anniversary of Baku's liberation from the Armenian-Bolshevik occupation Sept. 13.

According to Mahmudov, Baku's liberation is a very important event in the history of Azerbaijani statehood.

"Baku, for a long time, was the center of the Shirvanshahs' state and in 1918 received the capital status again," Mahmudov said.

The military forces led by Nuri Pasha would have failed to fully carry out this historic task if not for the Azerbaijani people and the national forces of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijani people played a crucial role in the liberation of Baku. The Ottoman state helped us, but Azerbaijani people also rose. Our generals and volunteers also played a huge role in these events. Nuri Pasha highly appreciated Ali-Agha Shikhlinski's experience and preparation. Habib bey Salimov was the chief of staff of the Azerbaijan Corps and at the same time he commanded the Southern Group of the Islamic Army of the Caucasus," Mahmudov said.

