Koreas to have unified team at World Judo Championships in Azerbaijan

14 September 2018 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

South and North Korea will form a joint judo team for a mixed team event at the upcoming World Judo Championships in Azerbaijan, Seoul's judo governing body said, South Korean Yonhap news agency reported.

Three male and four female judokas from North Korea will join South Korean judokas for the mixed team event at the 2018 World Judo Championships, which will be held later this month in Azerbaijan, according to the Korea Judo Association (KJA).

The mixed team event will be held on Sept. 27, the last day of the world championships, according to the KJA.

Details about the unified team will be decided after Seoul and Pyongyang send their delegations to Azerbaijan, the KJA said.

The unified team from the Koreas will use the unification flag that depicts the Korean Peninsula, the KJA said.

Meanwhile, South and North Korea will send separate teams for the men's and women's competitions at the upcoming world championships.

The 2018 World Judo Championships will be held between 20 and 27 September 2018 at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan.

