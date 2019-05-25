Arsenal willing to sell Mkhitaryan this summer

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Arsenal is willing to sell its player Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer, as he has not played to the best of his abilities since he moved to the Premier League in 2016, Trend reports with reference to football-news24.com.

It is reported that the former Borussia Dortmund player moved to Manchester United three years ago but was then sold to Arsenal in January 2018.

The midfielder has failed to light up the Emirates in that time as well, though, according to the report.

The Sun reports that Arsenal are willing to let Mkhitaryan go this summer if he fancies a move away.

The report also states that there is a growing acceptance that the 30-year-old will never hit the heights he reached in Germany.

Mkhitaryan will not be able to play in Arsenal’s Europa League final with Chelsea in Baku because of “safety concerns”.

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will take place at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4).

