Arsenal willing to sell Mkhitaryan this summer

25 May 2019 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Arsenal is willing to sell its player Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer, as he has not played to the best of his abilities since he moved to the Premier League in 2016, Trend reports with reference to football-news24.com.

It is reported that the former Borussia Dortmund player moved to Manchester United three years ago but was then sold to Arsenal in January 2018.

The midfielder has failed to light up the Emirates in that time as well, though, according to the report.

The Sun reports that Arsenal are willing to let Mkhitaryan go this summer if he fancies a move away.

The report also states that there is a growing acceptance that the 30-year-old will never hit the heights he reached in Germany.

Mkhitaryan will not be able to play in Arsenal’s Europa League final with Chelsea in Baku because of “safety concerns”.

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will take place at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani team reaches finals of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in aerobic dance program
Society 13:17
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Jordan
Politics 13:02
Afghanistan interested in increasing imports of oil products from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:22
TANAP wins “The International CSR Excellence Award”
Oil&Gas 12:06
Over 70 young fans from London to come to Baku for UEFA Europa League final
Society 11:34
Minister: Over 30,000 foreign fans to come to UEFA Europa League match in Baku
Society 11:10
Latest
Italy ready to cooperate with Iranian auto part makers
Economy 13:27
Azerbaijani team reaches finals of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in aerobic dance program
Society 13:17
Official rate: Prices of 29 foreign currencies up in Iran
Iran 13:09
International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support Georgia's energy industry
Oil&Gas 13:04
2nd day of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 13:04
Ilham Aliyev receives congratulations on occasion of Republic Day
Politics 13:03
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Jordan
Politics 13:02
Iran's NIDC announces tender to buy chemical materials
Tenders 12:34
Turkmenistan preparing to harvest wheat
Economy 12:30