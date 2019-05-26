Winners among mixed pairs within European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships awarded in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The winners among women and men in the individual program and among mixed pairs of juniors within the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships were awarded in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 27, Trend reports.

Russian gymnast Anastasia Dmitrieva ranked first, another Russian gymnast Daria Tikhonova ranked second, while Ukrainian gymnast Anastasii Kurashvili ranked third in the individual program among juniors.

Vice-President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Michel Boutard, member of the UEG Technical Committee for Aerobic Gymnastics Lefki Ferentinou, manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Arif Feyziyev presented the awards.

Russian gymnast Anton Kolobov scoring 21.100 points ranked first, Spanish gymnast Miquel Gabarro Mane ranked second scoring 20.900 points, while Romanian gymnast Daniel Tavoc ranked third scoring 20.550 points in the men's individual program among juniors.

Member of the executive committee of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Andrey Rodionenko, manager and secretary of the UEG Technical Committee for Aerobic Gymnastics Olga Kyselovicova, manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Sarah Zeynalova presented the awards.

A mixed pair from Italy (Andrea Colnago and Elisa Marras scoring 20.050 points) ranked first, a mixed pair from Russia (Damir Manafov and Kseniia Stefu scoring 20.050 points) ranked second, while a mixed pair from Romania (Darius Augustin Branda and Andreea-Selena Sotanga scoring 19.900 points) ranked third.

Director General of the European Union of Gymnastics Lisa Worthmann, member of the UEG Technical Committee for Aerobic Gymnastics Monika Wiethoff, representative of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports Elchin Gasimov presented the awards.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news