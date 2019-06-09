Winners of 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in acrobatic gymnastics announced

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Winners of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in acrobatic gymnastics held in the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena have been announced, Trend reports.

According to the results of all-around exercises (balance, tempo and combined exercises) in the composition of women's pairs in the "children" age category, Leyla Nuriyev and Nigar Sokovich ranked first (63.070 points, Ojag Sport club), the second place went to Jamila Hasanova and Solmaz Agazade (61.640 points, Baku Gymnastics School), while Seljan Akhundzade and Asmar Rahmatzade (59.260 points, Ojag Sport club) came in third.

In all-around exercises among women in “children” age category Aytaj Ramazanova, Maryam Gurbanova, Aysu Bayramli (73,400 points) were the first, Daria Pasmurova, Diana Mammadova, Asma Seyfullayeva came in second (72,350 points), while Jamila Mammadova, Yulia Urazovskaya, Zhalia Azizova (68.950 points) ranked third. All the gymnasts represent the Sports School of Nizami district.

Representatives of the Ojag Sport club Ismayil Abdullayev and Firuza Mahmudzade performed in the composition of mixed couples in the age category “children” and scored 56,300 points.

According to the results of all-around events in women's groups in the age category "juniors", Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova, Mansuma Mammadzade (81.580 points) showed the best result, the second went to Raziya Seidli, Laman Mammadova, Emilia Nazarli (80.650 points), while Aylan Babashova, Aida Babashova and Narmin Mirzayeva (78.380 points) came in third. All gymnasts represent the Baku Gymnastics School.

In the all-around competition in women's pairs in the age category "children", Nazrin Gasimova and Shams Amanova (71.300 points, Baku Gymnastics School) ranked first, the second place went to Zarina Musayeva and Malak Ibrahimova (64.850 points, Ojag Sport club), while Sabina Mammadova and Aysun Mammadova (60.600 points, Baku Gymnastics School) came in third.

Representatives of the Baku Gymnastics School Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova participated in women's groups in the age category "children". In the all-around gymnasts scored 72.650 points.

Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev were among men in the “pre-junior” age category and scored 82.850 points according to the results of the all-around events. The gymnasts are representatives of the Baku Gymnastics School.

In the “pre-junior” age group among men, the students of the Ojag Sport club Kamil Jafarov, Rasul Seyidli, Ruslan Bagishov and Azad Hasanov scored 76.090 points in the all-around.

According to the results of the all-around events in women's pairs in the "pre-juniors" age category, Emiliya Khalilova and Samira Rustamova (74.560 points, Baku Gymnastics School) ranked first, Aygyun Ahmadova and Ayla Zakiryayeva (65.500 points, Baku Gymnastics School) came in second, while the third place went to Mina Beydiyeva and Jeyla Zakiryayeva (61.840 points, Neftchi Club)

In the all-around events in the “pre-juniors” age category, Sabir Aghayev and Milan Aliyev (79.800 points) showed the best result, Nizam Khamidulin and Mehriban Salamova (77.510 points) ranked second, Aylin Mammadova and Turan Mammadov came in third (76.030 points). All gymnasts represent Baku Gymnastics School.

The championships were held between June 8-9.

Winners in the "seniors", "youngsters", "pre-juniors", “juniors” and "children" age categories were announced as part of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories in Artistic gymnastics on June 8.

In both gymnastics disciplines, about 100 athletes in total represented Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport Club, Neftchi Sport Club, Nizami Sport School, Sumgayit and Balakan.

