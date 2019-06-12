Master plan of Azerbaijan’s Guba city approved

12 June 2019 09:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has approved the “Master Plan of Guba City” for development until 2036, Trend reports June 12.

The decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

Earlier, Samir Nuriyev, chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, said that Azerbaijan is developing a master plan of six cities - Dashkasan, Shabran, Terter, Saatli, Sabirabad and Kurdamir.

Nuriyev noted that last year the Cabinet of Ministers approved the general plan of Sumgait city.

