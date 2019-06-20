Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP visits boarding schools in Baku (PHOTO)

20 June 2019 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited the republican special boarding schools No 4 in Shuvalan settlement, and No 3 in Nizami district, Baku, for physically disabled children, and deprived of parental care.

Arriving in the republican special boarding school No 4 for physically disabled children, and deprived of parental care in Shuvalan settlement, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with children, and viewed conditions created for them here.

Leyla Aliyeva talked to children and viewed their handicrafts. The residents of the boarding school demonstrated their skills to the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The school was presented with keepsakes on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva then visited the republican special boarding school No 3 for physically disabled children in Nizami district.

This school was also presented with keepsakes on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

