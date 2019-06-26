Baku Media Center prepares photoreport in connection with Day of Azerbaijani Armed Forces

26 June 2019 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

Baku Media Center has prepared a photo report in connection with the Day of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

"We congratulate all servicemen serving with dignity on the Day of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces!" Baku Media Center said in a congratulatory message.

Baku Media Center is a leading and innovative media company that produces audiovisual products in Azerbaijan.

Trend presents the photo report.

