Leyla Aliyeva attends ceremony of launching first ever Inclusivity Hackathon in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Country Office has launched the first ever Inclusivity Hackathon in Azerbaijan.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Bringing close to a hundred people together in the capital Baku, the Hackathon draws innovative solutions to support people with varying abilities.

Speaking at the event, UNDP Resident Representative for Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti said the Hackathon has been held in 60 countries so far. He lauded Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva`s support for projects aimed at promoting inclusivity.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva pressed the button, symbolizing the launch of the Hackathon.

The main purpose of the 48-hours non-stop event is to bring together motivated representatives of the civil society, people with disabilities (PwD), and young civic and technology enthusiasts where they get exposed to challenges of PwD experience in Azerbaijan, come up with ideas and open source code solutions to tackle these challenges (e.g. apps, websites, e-products) as well as “acquire the fire” from a group of mentors to further their ideas into a workable prototypes to improve lives of PwDs.

The winning idea will receive a grant award of 5,000 Azerbaijani manat and access to professional mentorship guidance for the period of three months following the award. During this time to operationalize the prototype and develop full scale working solution. Experienced mentors will support the participating teams and assist them in developing best possible solutions. By the end of the three-day intensive program, filled with exciting learning modules and adrenaline-driven experience, the Jury members selected from among high profile national and international experts in the field of innovation, inclusivity and technology will review individual team profiles and will give their final verdict on the winning idea.

