Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics (PHOTO)

3 July 2019 22:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has today visited the Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics of the Ministry of Health.

The medical staff thanked Leyla Aliyeva for visiting the health center.

Director of the Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics Nasib Guliyev informed Leyla Aliyeva of the 245-bed center.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with the children who receive treatment here, and their parents. She presented the children with keepsakes.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva wished the staff success, and the children who undergo treatment recovery.

