EYOF Baku 2019: Hungary’s basketball players defeat rivals from Poland

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

The first match between women’s basketball teams at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival “EYOF Baku 2019” has ended, Trend reports July 22.

Hungarian and Polish teams met in the first match held in the European Azerbaijan School.

Hungarian basketball players in all four parts of the game were stronger than their rivals (19:13, 21:10, 36:17, 19:10).

The second match of group B includes teams of Turkey and the Czech Republic.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news