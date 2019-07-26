Azerbaijani judoka hopes for gold at EYOF Baku 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Huseyn Mammadov reached the finals of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 26.

In the weight category of over 90 kg, he gained a victory over an athlete from Moldova in the semifinals. Mammadov will compete for the gold with the winner of Russia-Italy match.

Azerbaijani judoka Maharram Imamverdiyev (81 kg) gained a victory in consolation matches. Imamverdiyev will compete with an Israeli athlete for the bronze medal.

Azerbaijani female judoka Narmin Amirli (70 kg) lost to Russian athlete Elizaveta Postnikova in a consolation match.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

