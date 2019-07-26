Azerbaijani judoka hopes for gold at EYOF Baku 2019

26 July 2019 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Huseyn Mammadov reached the finals of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 26.

In the weight category of over 90 kg, he gained a victory over an athlete from Moldova in the semifinals. Mammadov will compete for the gold with the winner of Russia-Italy match.

Azerbaijani judoka Maharram Imamverdiyev (81 kg) gained a victory in consolation matches. Imamverdiyev will compete with an Israeli athlete for the bronze medal.

Azerbaijani female judoka Narmin Amirli (70 kg) lost to Russian athlete Elizaveta Postnikova in a consolation match.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s NIKOIL Bank issues loans worth more than 250M manat
Finance 16:17
Oil transportation via BTC through Turkey down
Oil&Gas 15:58
Ukrainian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 floor exercises (PHOTO)
Society 15:43
Azerbaijan’s Premium Bank significantly increases assets
Economy 15:39
Azerbaijani MFA: Azerbaijan retains right to respond appropriately to such provocations by Armenia
Politics 15:37
Fourth day of artistic gymnastics competitions kick off as part of EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 15:25
Latest
Azerbaijan’s NIKOIL Bank issues loans worth more than 250M manat
Finance 16:17
Indonesian volcano erupts near third-biggest city
Other News 16:12
OSCE consulting Turkmenistan in countering terrorist activities
Turkmenistan 16:08
Turkey eyes to increase tourism revenues - ministry
Economy 16:05
Iran exports 150 tons of eggs to Iraq daily
Economy 16:04
Oil transportation via BTC through Turkey down
Oil&Gas 15:58
Ukrainian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 floor exercises (PHOTO)
Society 15:43
Twitter beats on revenue, sees rise in daily users viewing ads
Other News 15:41
Azerbaijan’s Premium Bank significantly increases assets
Economy 15:39