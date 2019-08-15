Participation of Azerbaijani singers at World Championships opening ceremony approved

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation’s (AGF) preparation for the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, to be held on September 16-22 at the National Gymnastics Arena is underway, Trend reports referring to AGF.

By using a special creative approach this time the organizers also prepared the opening ceremony, which will become the main part of the gymnastics competition. Along with the "Eastern Tale" show, staged upon oriental motives, the participation of Azerbaijani famous performers at the ceremony was approved.

So, during the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani national artist, famous singer Emin Agalarov will perform on the first day of the event.

The Azerbaijani national anthem without musical accompaniment will be performed by famous Azerbaijani singer and composer, Honored Artist Tunzala Aghayeva.

During the ceremony, star ambassador of the World Championships, Azerbaijani Honored Artist Miri Yusif will perform a song specially written for this competition.

The grandiose event, which will also feature fairy tales for children, opens on September 16 at 19:15 (GMT+4).

The tickets can be purchased at the box office of the arena, in the Ganjlik Mall shopping center. The cost of tickets is 10, 15 and 20 manats.

One can also get regularly updated information about competitions at agf.az.

Venue: National Gymnastics Arena

phone: (+994 12/51) 566-96-99

Address: 178 H. Aliyev Avenue, Baku, Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news