"Masters of Artillery Fire" contest wraps up in Kazakhstan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

15 August 2019 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

The "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest organized in Kazakhstan as part of the "International Army Games-2019" has been wrapped up, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the results of the competition, among 12 teams which participated in the competition, the team of Kazakhstan won the 1st place. It is followed by Russia in second place, Uzbekistan in third place, and Azerbaijan in fourth place.

The competition was wrapped up with a solemn closing ceremony.

