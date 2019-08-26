International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham marked on August 26

26 August 2019 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

August 26 is celebrated as the International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham and Silk Road countries’ Music, Trend reports.

The decision to proclaim August 26 the International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham and Silk Road countries’ Music has been made by the administration of the Canadian city of Niagara-on-the-Lake and the leadership of the traditional annual Niagara International Chamber Music Festival in 2010.

This confirms once again that mugham is not only the national wealth of the Azerbaijani people, but also a common heritage of mankind.

During the years of independence, Azerbaijani mugham has entered a new stage in its development.

First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva has had an exceptional role in promoting mugham. Thanks to the efforts of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, mugham was declared by UNESCO a masterpiece of the intangible cultural heritage of mankind.

Furthermore, the International Mugham Center was built in Azerbaijan, which became the venue for prestigious events.

At the initiative and with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the International Mugham Festival and competitions are held for putting young mugham performers on the spotlight.

