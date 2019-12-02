Emin Huseynov holds master class at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Assistant to the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, Emin Huseynov, held a master class at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) on the topic “More powerful, inclusive and sustainable development: through the example of Azerbaijan” for MBA students.

The master class was organized as part of the sessions conducted by the Business Administration Training Center on the topic "Professional Business Talks”.

Speaking at the event, Emin Huseynov noted that for the economic development of a country, three important factors are necessary: power, inclusiveness, stability, and that it is very important to maintain an optimal balance between them.

Then, using the example of Azerbaijan, he explained how these three factors have influenced the country's economic development from 1995 to 2019: 1995-2004 – the period of revival and stability, 2005-2014 – the period of oil boom, and 2014-2019 – the post-oil period.

“And what period will come after the post-oil period? To answer this question it is necessary to answer the following questions: How do we go into the future? Which direction should we go now? What are our goals? What are our strategic plans? Will we be able to identify risks and problems awaiting us along the way? What else can we do to achieve the goal?” Emin Huseynov said.

During the master class, intense discussions were held around these questions. Then, Emin Huseynov answered MBA students’ questions and thanked BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov for the support in organizing the master class.

At the end of the event, Emin Huseynov was granted an Honored Guest Package.

The Business Administration Training Center of Baku Higher Oil School operates under the slogan "Learn management from managers". The center regularly holds the “Professional Business Talks” sessions. The main purpose of these sessions is to form a business worldview in students, as well as to create the opportunity for them to communicate and share ideas with managers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news