Azerbaijan's AFFA postpones matches of all leagues due to coronavirus threat (UPDATE)

Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has postponed the U-9, U-10, U-11, U-12, U-13, U-14, U-15, U-16, U-17 and matches of the Youth League, as well as the League of Girls U-11, U-13 and U-16 until March 10, Trend reports quoting the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease. The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus.

Earlier, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan made a decision to suspend the educational process and related activities in all educational institutions of the country until March 9 (the first school day was set on March 10).