Opening ceremony of Khojaly Avenue, "From Hatay to Caspian" project presentation held in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

Trend:

The Azerbaijani delegation visited Osmania and Hatay region of Turkey.

The delegation represented by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Valeh Hajiyev and others attended the opening ceremony of Khojaly Avenue in the city center.

Then a meeting was held between the representatives of Azerbaijan and the Governor of Osmania Omer Faruk Joshkun. The visit to Hatay began with a commemorative ceremony on 40th anniversary of the death of Tayfur Sokman, the first and only president of the Hatay state.

The ceremony which began with laying a wreath at the monuments of the great leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and Tayfur Sokman was followed National Anthem.

The governor expressed his satisfaction with the participation of the Azerbaijani representatives in the ceremony and said that the brotherly relations between the two countries are at a high level.

The delegation also visited Turkish soldiers who were wounded during military operations in Idlib and now are treated at Hatay State Hospital, and wished them recovery. The soldiers were given presents on behalf of Azerbaijan.

Then a meeting was held between Azerbaijani delegation and Governor Rahmi Doghan and chairman of the city municipality of Hatay Lutfi Savash.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the high level of relations between the two countries in the social, economic, cultural and other spheres, as well as the work done on the development of the city of Hatay.

The visit of the Azerbaijani delegation was highly appreciated and the importance of such meetings for further development of mutual relations was emphasized.

The Azerbaijani diplomat expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Hatay province and touched upon the importance of brotherly relations with such a strong country as Turkey.

Kh.Ibrahim, V.Hajiyev, L.Savash and Bashar Komur, a member of the Coordination Council of World Azerbaijanis delivered speech at the meeting at the Hatay Metropolitan city municipality council.

The brotherhood project “From Hatay to Caspian” which aims to deepen cooperation between the two countries in social, cultural and economic spheres, was presented at the meeting. It was noted that within the framework of the project it is planned to be brother with several cities of our country and 15 cities of Hatay region.