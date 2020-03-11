Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units warns those coming from abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Trend:

On its Facebook page, the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB) shared the warning information for those who arrived from abroad, Trend reports on March 11 referring to TABIB.

“Those who arrived in Azerbaijan over the past 14 days must spend the next 14 days at home, regularly ventilating the room in which they are located and contact, if possible, with as few people as possible,” the statement said.

“These individuals must avoid communication with the elderly and people with chronic diseases,” the statement said. “It is necessary to wash hands with soap. When leaving the house, it is necessary to wear a medical mask.”

“In case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease, it is necessary to call an ambulance via 103 in Baku and 113 outside Baku,” the statement said.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Until now, no deaths from the disease have been recorded in the country.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.