Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation makes donation to Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus and assists its beneficiaries (UPDATE)

Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation has transferred 500,000 manat to national Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus to contribute to the measures taken by the government to prevent wide spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 24.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has constantly rendered support to its beneficiaries in the field of combating coronavirus.

Upon the instructions of Azerbaijani First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva within the fight against coronavirus, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation provided disinfectants, masks and other personal protective equipment to nurseries, orphanages and boarding schools in Baku and in the Azerbaijani districts, the social service institution for people who have reached the retirement age, the Children's Neuropsychiatric Center, as well as to institutions rendering neuropsychiatric social services in Baku and in the districts of the country.

These institutions were disinfected. The necessary organizational support in observing the social isolation regime and the existing rules of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers was provided.