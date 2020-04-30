Azerbaijan's Chief Epidemiologist: Non-observance of hygienic rules can lead to second wave of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Observance of the necessary sanitary and hygienic rules by people, even in conditions of softening of the quarantine regime, is extremely important, and non-compliance with these rules can lead to a second wave of coronavirus infection, Azerbaijan’s Chief Epidemiologist Ibadulla Aghayev told Trend.

“The coronavirus infection is very dangerous. The introduction of a quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has reduced the number of infections. But the softening of the quarantine regime should not create an opinion among people that the threat has passed. They should know that if the epidemiological situation requires, then the quarantine regime will be tightened again. This is an important issue that depends on the people themselves,” Aghayev said.

“If the population observes the rules set by government institutions, then we will overcome the pandemic. An increase in the number of infections can occur as a result of non-compliance with these rules. Citizens should be aware that if the number of infected people grows, then the restrictions will be strengthened,” said the epidemiologist.

The chief epidemiologist added that despite the fact that some restrictions were lifted, the possibility of infection with the virus is great.

Ibadulla Aghayev has appealed to the population with a request not to go out onto the street unnecessarily, and to stay away from crowded places.

“A massive throngs of people can again lead to an increase in the number of cases of infection. Until the epidemiological situation is completely stabilized, everyone should understand their social responsibility and comply with all required sanitary and hygienic standards,“ the epidemiologist stressed.