Azerbaijan sends number of Kazakh citizens home as part of anti-COVID measures

Some 22 more Kazakh citizens, as well as 10 Azerbaijani citizens and one Russian citizen with a residence permit in Kazakhstan, were sent from Baku to Kazakhstan on June 24, Trend reports.

Before departure, all of the mentioned were tested for coronavirus, the test results of all passengers were negative.

The new border crossing rules have entered into force in Kazakhstan during the quarantine period since May 13, 2020. So Kuryk port resumed the reception of citizens of the country and foreign citizens having a residence permit in the country.

Some 109 Kazakh citizens and 67 foreign citizens were sent from the Baku port to Kazakhstan over the past two months.