Azerbaijan confirms 531 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 347 new COVID-19 cases, 531 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 28,980 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 20,974 patients have recovered, 391 people have died. Currently, 7,615 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,829 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 658,782 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.