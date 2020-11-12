Azerbaijan's Azerpambig LLC holds charity event for families of soldiers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

The call of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev ‘We are strong together’ has become a slogan of every Azerbaijani on the way to a great victory, Trend reports.

To this end, Azerpambig LLC, which is a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, held a charity event for the families of soldiers. According to the order Azerbaijan’s President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev dated September 28, 2020 ‘On the announcement of partial mobilization in Azerbaijan’, 912 families of soldiers called up for military service from the Aghjabadi district received food aid.

Employees of Azerpambig LLC congratulated the families of soldiers on the great victory of the people of Azerbaijan and the mighty Azerbaijani army under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, expressed pride for brave sons of Azerbaijan fighting for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation. The families of the soldiers highly appreciated the attention and care given to them and thanked the organizers of the action.