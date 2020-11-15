Absolute majority of displaced Azerbaijanis determined to return to liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15

Trend:

The liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation by Azerbaijani army would allow the internally displaced persons, who have been living the life of refugees for about 30 years, to return to their native lands, Trend reports, citing the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

The comments of the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan Fuad Huseynov about the return of the people to liberated lands were misinterpreted, leading to public discussions.

Huseynov said that the absolute majority of internally displaced persons are determined to return to their native lands, that their safe and dignified return is the only choice they want.

As repeatedly stated by the head of state, the return of IDPs to their native lands on the territory where for centuries lived people of Azerbaijan, is one of the main objectives of the fight against expansionist and occupation policy of Armenia after Azerbaijan achieved victory. Internally displaced persons in their appeals to the country's leadership and the state committee constantly say that they not only want to return, but also intend to actively participate in creative and restoration work on the liberated lands.