Isolation - most effective way to fight coronavirus - TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

The most effective way to fight the coronavirus is isolation, Head of the Prevention and Control of Diseases Department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) of Azerbaijan, Yagut Garayeva, said, Trend reports.

Garayeva made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to Garayeva, restrictions have been introduced in most European countries.

"There is no other effective method of struggle. These restrictions will be relevant before vaccination. In Turkey and Russia, the special quarantine regime has been tightened. In Azerbaijan, we're still going for local tightening. However, this doesn't give the desired result," said the TABIB representative.

"People don't refrain from massive gatherings. We all know that there are cases of gatherings in the homes of citizens. Therefore, the current number of infected among family members and relatives has increased,” Garayeva emphasized.