Results of Azerbaijan's junior national team performance at 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships announced

The junior national team of Azerbaijan completed its performance at the 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Kiev, Trend reports.

Today, November 28, during the third day of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Kyiv, the finals for juniors in individual subjects (ribbon, ball, clubs, rope) ended. Also today, the final performances of the teams in group exercises (with 5 balls, and with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs) were held, in which the Azerbaijani team is participating.

In the finals in the age category "juniors" Azerbaijan was represented: in exercises with a rope and ribbon - Narmin Bayramova, in exercises with a ball and clubs - Alina Gezalova.

According to the results of the past finals, Narmin Bayramova received 19.050 points from the judges for the rope exercise, taking the sixth position, the gymnast received 20.950 points for the ribbon exercise and took fourth place.

In the finals, Alina Gezalova in the exercise with the ball performed with a score of 21.050 points, taking fifth place, and in the exercise with clubs with a score of 21.900 points, took the fifth position.

The championships are being held in the capital of Ukraine on November 26-29, 2020. Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by 11 athletes.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Narmin Bayramova, Leili Aghazade, Alina Gezalova and Ilona Zeynalova in the "juniors" category.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova are performing in the individual program while a team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina in the group exercises in "seniors" category.

The athletes from 23 countries are taking part in the 36th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics.