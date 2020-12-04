“Ural Airlines” to take citizens of the Russian Federation out of Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4
Trend:
In December, “Ural Airlines” will operate three charter flights on the Baku-Moscow route (Zhukovsky airport) to bring Russian citizens back home.
The flights are intended for the passengers who have citizenship of or the right to enter Russia, as well as those tested negative for COVID-19.
Charter flights will depart on December 12, 19 and 26 from Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
It bears reminding that since November 26, Aeroflot also operates charter flights on the Baku-Moscow route to take the Russian citizens out. The flights are performed twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.
