Azerbaijan confirms 3,086 new COVID-19 cases, 1,781 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,086 new COVID-19 cases, 1,781 patients have recovered and 43 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 149,765 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 90,278 of them have recovered, and 1,675 people have died. Currently, 57,812 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,190 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,847,191 tests have been conducted so far.