Azerbaijani, Russian squads undergo training before de-mining actions in Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Employees of Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Russian Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of the Consequences of Natural Disasters have started joint training courses on de-mining and cleaning liberated Aghdam district from unexploded ordnance, Trend reports on Jan.5.

In this regard, an event was held in the district’s Guzanli village.

After 45-day courses, the demining and cleaning operations will initially begin on 100 hectares of the liberated territories of Aghdam district.

It’s planned to complete the work within about 3 months.

The district was liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of Azerbaijan’s 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).