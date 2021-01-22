Azerbaijan developing employment programs for future residents of liberated lands

Society 22 January 2021 16:52 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan developing employment programs for future residents of liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

One of the main activities of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population is the development of flexible employment programs for the population, which will return to the liberated territories, Anar Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made the remark during an online meeting with Director of the ILO's Moscow office Olga Kulayeva.

In this regard, it is envisaged to establish cooperation with the International Labor Organization (ILO), he added.

He spoke about the victory of the Azerbaijani army, following the 44-day war with Armenia.

Aliyev noted that large-scale work will be carried out in order to resolve the issues of employment of the population returning to the liberated territories.

The deputy minister also highlighted the positive experience of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ILO.

The deputy minister said that joint work with the organization is planned within the preparation of the draft Country Program for Decent Work of Azerbaijan for 2021-2025.

During the online meeting, the sides noted the joint work in the field of preventing informal employment and an expert assessment of improving labor legislation.

Furthermore, discussions took place on issues of future cooperation in the development of specialized training programs, professional tests for the organization of vocational training courses based on international experience for people with disabilities, especially for people who had received disabilities during military operations, support for the integration of young people into the labor market and others issues.

Azerbaijan developing employment programs for future residents of liberated lands - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan developing employment programs for future residents of liberated lands - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Volume of cargo passing through Astara terminal increasing from year to year
Volume of cargo passing through Astara terminal increasing from year to year
Georgia to restore operations of municipal transport, schools and stores
Georgia to restore operations of municipal transport, schools and stores
Application of TRACECA single transit permit digitalizes transport and logistics sector
Application of TRACECA single transit permit digitalizes transport and logistics sector
Loading Bars
Latest
Israeli company eyes creating lavender plantations in Uzbek Namangan region Uzbekistan 17:27
Georgia reveals volume of imported oil bitumen Oil&Gas 17:26
European standard bakery to open with support of Bank of Georgia Business 17:21
Kazakhstan investing in Georgia across wide range of economy spheres Business 17:19
Georgia sees decrease in import of aviation fuel Oil&Gas 17:19
Azerbaijani President declared Nagorno-Karabakh status issue as left in past - MFA's comment on European Parliament's resolution Politics 17:13
Dagestan starts exporting ceramic products to Azerbaijan Business 17:10
Georgian RMG Gold company's total sales increase Business 17:09
Demand for notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeds supply Finance 17:09
Assessment of damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijani civilian objects continues Politics 17:08
Volume of cargo passing through Astara terminal increasing from year to year Transport 17:08
Criminal case opened against more terrorists used by Armenia against Azerbaijan Politics 17:08
National Bank of Kazakhstan determines strategic initiatives for 2021 Finance 17:08
Bukhara oil refinery produces floating pontoons to eliminate loss of light hydrocarbons Oil&Gas 17:06
Azerbaijan establishes Agency for Development of Economic Zones Politics 17:00
Azerbaijan developing employment programs for future residents of liberated lands Society 16:52
Georgia decides to increase subsidies for flour Business 16:51
UK can help Azerbaijan to demine liberated lands - ambassador Politics 16:50
Azerbaijan, UK discuss issues of development of co-op in area of defense Politics 16:48
EU, FAO supporting agriculture and rural development in Georgia Business 16:47
Automated warehouse system introduced at Uzbekneftegaz JSC Oil&Gas 16:27
Projected volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan, US for 2021 named Business 16:22
Kazakhstan's monetary base surges in value in Dec. 2020 Finance 16:20
Uzbekneftegaz manages to reduce imports of materials, technical resources Oil&Gas 16:17
Elon Musk to offer $100 million prize for 'best' carbon capture tech US 16:14
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Spain despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 16:07
Georgia to restore operations of municipal transport, schools and stores Transport 16:07
Application of TRACECA single transit permit digitalizes transport and logistics sector Transport 16:07
Azerbaijani gymnasts to take part in European Championships in Switzerland Society 16:06
Kazakhstan deregulates tanker call-in services for oil crude, products export Transport 16:06
Azerbaijan's energy company building new substation in liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Oil&Gas 16:06
Regular flights to resume from February 1 in Georgia Transport 16:03
PASHA Bank's branch in liberated Shusha to help implement territories' restoration initiatives Finance 15:57
Nar offers special discounts for Karabagh war veterans Other News 15:40
Austrian Enhanced Resource Company talks about work plans in Azerbaijan for 2021 ICT 15:35
Azerbaijani banking community eyeing dev't of entrepreneurial ecosystem in liberated territories Economy 15:35
German government sees 2021 GDP growth of 3% Europe 15:23
Kazatomprom completes COVID-19 testing at its JV with French Orano Business 15:23
Introduction of Euro-5 diesel standard postponed in Georgia Oil&Gas 15:18
Azerbaijan studying Turkey's experience to create liberal electricity market Oil&Gas 15:12
Baku Higher Oil School holds discussions on ‘Natural resources of Karabakh’ (PHOTO) Other News 15:02
Volume of vegetable oil imported by Turkmenistan from EAEU revealed Business 15:01
Major foreign companies to support logistics and fulfillment center creation in Kazakhstan Business 14:59
Volkswagen operating profit drops by half in 2020 Europe 14:59
Azerbaijan discloses commercial banks' total share in GDP Finance 14:53
Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan co-op development serves economic well-being of region - MP Politics 14:49
Georgian government's action plan has direct, clear priorities - PM Business 14:35
Demand for dairy products of EAEU countries increases in Turkmenistan Business 14:35
Cotton fiber production increases in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:29
All preventive measures to be taken in connection with COVID-19 at Azerbaijani schools Society 14:26
Public Council under Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology to assess damage in liberated lands Society 14:25
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank talks government initiatives for restoring liberated territories Finance 14:21
Passenger traffic of Georgian airports significantly down Transport 14:21
Tutoring activity may be resumed in Azerbaijan soon - minister Society 14:09
Turkmenistan increases import of flour from EAEU Business 14:09
China's CEIC, China Reform set up $1.55 billion new energy fund Other News 14:08
Uzbekistan reduces gasoline production Oil&Gas 14:07
Azerbaijan shows footage from Gargabazar village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:03
Greenhouses construction underway at agro-industrial complex in Uzbek Bukhara region Uzbekistan 13:59
Uzbekistan, Ukraine talk diversification of mutual trade Business 13:57
Uzbekistan’s mining and metallurgical complex eyes increasing its authorized capital Uzbekistan 13:55
Turkmenistan's fruit imports from EAEU increased Business 13:51
Azerbaijan to continue TV lessons until end of academic year Society 13:38
Minister talks possible date of kindergartens opening in Azerbaijan Society 13:25
Education minister talks epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan Society 13:25
Russia bans import of tomatoes from more Azerbaijani producers Business 13:22
Armenian opposition rallying in front of parliament building Armenia 13:19
Hungary PM says too early to talk about lifting COVID-19 restrictions Europe 12:57
Education in Azerbaijani schools to begin in stages from February 1 Society 12:53
Georgia reports 903 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.22 Georgia 12:52
Kazakhstan's Kazakhmys boosts metals output, reveals plans for 2020 Business 12:52
UK keeping its borders open for now - environment minister Europe 12:40
Issue of banning tomato imports from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan under review - Azerbaijani FDA Business 12:32
Restrictions imposed by Kazakhstan on import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan - temporary, says Kazakh Ministry Economy 12:31
Results of Second Karabakh War hard to accept for Armenia, says Russian expert Commentary 12:29
Azerbaijan names amount of compensation paid to closed banks' depositors Finance 12:24
Kazakhstan boosts 2020 passenger cars manufacturing despite COVID-19 Transport 12:24
Uzbekistan’s 2020 volume of electricity production up Oil&Gas 12:23
Georgia reveals data on exports to Russia Business 12:22
Georgian tangerines exports exceed preliminary forecasts Business 12:22
Employee of Azerbaijan's ANAMA hits mine in liberated Jabrayil Society 12:21
Vaccine Maitri: Indian Covishield vaccine consignment reaches Bangladesh Other News 12:19
Former Bhutan Prime Minister thanks India for gifting COVID-19 vaccine Other News 12:19
PM Modi congratulates US President Joe Biden, says India-US partnership based on shared values Other News 12:17
Dostlug field as unique format of co-op in Caspian - another successful strategy of President Ilham Aliyev Oil&Gas 12:04
Azerbaijani MP talks rational bases for positive outlook on country's economy for 2021 Economy 11:59
Scientific experimental station of pistachio growing to be created in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:54
Turkmengas to buy electrical equipment via tender Tenders 11:53
Kazakhstan increases imports from Malaysia despite COVID-19 Business 11:52
Uzbekistan reports increase in oil production Oil&Gas 11:52
Geostat reveals volume of Russian exports to Georgia Business 11:52
State Property Service of Azerbaijan to auction small enterprises Business 11:49
Iranian gov't provides data on guaranteed wheat purchases Business 11:44
Prices for Azerbaijani oil slightly decrease Finance 11:44
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to buy spares via tender Tenders 11:42
Iran's has low foreign debt ratio - Deputy Minister of Economy Business 11:42
Dostlug field to significantly increase Azerbaijan’s oil sale capacity Oil&Gas 11:37
UK retail sales make weak recovery in December Europe 11:31
Ford to recall 3 million vehicles for air bags at $610 million cost US 11:24
Georgia shares data on trade turnover with EU countries Business 11:08
All news