Azerbaijan developing employment programs for future residents of liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

One of the main activities of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population is the development of flexible employment programs for the population, which will return to the liberated territories, Anar Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made the remark during an online meeting with Director of the ILO's Moscow office Olga Kulayeva.

In this regard, it is envisaged to establish cooperation with the International Labor Organization (ILO), he added.

He spoke about the victory of the Azerbaijani army, following the 44-day war with Armenia.

Aliyev noted that large-scale work will be carried out in order to resolve the issues of employment of the population returning to the liberated territories.

The deputy minister also highlighted the positive experience of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ILO.

The deputy minister said that joint work with the organization is planned within the preparation of the draft Country Program for Decent Work of Azerbaijan for 2021-2025.

During the online meeting, the sides noted the joint work in the field of preventing informal employment and an expert assessment of improving labor legislation.

Furthermore, discussions took place on issues of future cooperation in the development of specialized training programs, professional tests for the organization of vocational training courses based on international experience for people with disabilities, especially for people who had received disabilities during military operations, support for the integration of young people into the labor market and others issues.