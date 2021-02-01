Azerbaijan confirms 160 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 77 new COVID-19 cases, 160 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 1 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 230,296 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 223,475 of them have recovered, and 3,136 people have died. Currently, 3,685 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,984 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,412,034 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Azerbaijan unveils plans to eliminate damage caused by Armenia to environment of liberated lands (EXCLUSIVE)
Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate new building of Absheron District Central Hospital (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady view conditions created at school-lyceum in Khirdalan city (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate several social facilities in Absheron district, forest park in Yasamal district (PHOTO)
Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center under IMF launches activity