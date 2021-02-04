Azerbaijan expanding list of services on mandatory health insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

New services, to be included in the package of mandatory medical insurance, will cover cardiac and neurological diseases, Vugar Gurbanov, department head at the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance said during press conference on the results of 2020 held on Feb.4, Trend reports.

According to Gurbanov, these are heart surgical operations and invasive radiology services.

He noted that last year the agency covered about 2,500 medical services, and this figure is planned to be increased to 3,000.

The department head also added that citizens won’t pay for the services included in the package, and for this it will be enough to pay the compulsory medical insurance fees.