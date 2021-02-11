For the first time in Azerbaijan – mobile internet on vessels and oil platforms

Bakcell became the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to start providing mobile internet not only on the mainland of the country, but also in the sea.

Thus, based an agreement on provision of offshore mobile internet services signed with one of the biggest oil companies operating in the country, on the initial stage, the mobile internet of Bakcell became available at 4 sea vessels and 1 oil platform.

“We are doing our best every day to ensure that our customers are using the best mobile network in Azerbaijan along with highest customer experience. While working on this project we wanted to make sure that personnel of vessels and oil platforms are staying close connected with their families while being out in the sea for long periods. Bakcell will continue improving its network and quality of services to provide our retail and corporate customers with more value and the best possible customer experience on the market. Our main mission is to serve all our customers in a way to fully satisfy their needs for mobile telecommunications services,” says Bakcell CEO Rainer Rathgeber.

This project is first of its kind in Azerbaijan, since no other mobile operator provided offshore mobile internet services in the country before. Thus, personnel of the vessels and oil platforms will be able to benefit from unlimited mobile internet with a speed of up to 10 Mbps.

Only few countries of the world, including Mexico, Russia and Canada, had an experience of implementing similar projects.

It should be noted that OOKLA named Bakcell network as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan for three times in a row.

