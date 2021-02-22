Azerbaijan reports decrease in level of copyright infringement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The level of piracy has significantly decreased in Azerbaijan in 2020, Trend reports citing the report of the Azerbaijan Intellectual Property Agency on the work done in 2020.

The report emphasized that thanks to joint measures taken with the relevant government agencies, the level of piracy compared to 2005 in book sales decreased from 61 to 22 percent, in the audio-video market - from 90 to 57 percent, and in software - from 96 to 71 percent.

In the reporting year, the focus was on measures to protect cultural heritage and fight against Armenian plagiarism.

“To eliminate claims to Azerbaijan’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage, the corresponding work was done, the violated rights of the authors were restored,” the report reads.