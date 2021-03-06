Azerbaijan confirms 149 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 353 new COVID-19 cases, 149 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on Mar.6 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 236,365 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 229,591 of them have recovered, and 3,238 people have died. Currently, 3,536 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,436 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,645,206 tests have been conducted so far.