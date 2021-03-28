Azerbaijan names capital city's district with largest coronavirus cases count

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27

Trend:

Most of the cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were revealed in Binagadi district of Azerbaijan’s Baku city, i.e 15 percent of all cases city-wide, Trend reports on March 27 with reference to the www.koronavirusinfo.az website.

Binagadi district is followed by Khatai (13.2 percent), Yasamal (12.2 percent), Sabunchi (10.8 percent), Narimanov (8.3 percent), Surakhani (8.2 percent), Nasimi (7.9 percent), Nizami and Khazar (6.9 percent each), Garadagh and Sabayil (5.1 percent each), Pirallakhi (0.5 percent) districts.

Most of the cases of coronavirus infection - 52.9 percent of the total number of people infected in the country accounts for Baku.