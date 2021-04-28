Azerbaijan reveals total number of buses imported since 2015 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The Baku Transport Agency has imported a total of 968 buses to Azerbaijan since 2015, Chairman of the agency board Vusal Karimli said, Trend reports.

According to the chairman, 724 buses out of the total number of imported buses were delivered to Azerbaijan within state tenders. The remaining 244 buses were delivered to the country by private carriers.

“In 2020, Azerbaijan imported 119 buses. New buses carry 630,000 passengers daily,” said Karimli.

The chairman added that 320 new buses will be delivered to Azerbaijan in 2021-2022 for operation on suburban routes.