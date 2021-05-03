Arrest term for Azerbaijani ex-ambassador to Serbia extended

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Binagadi District Court in Azerbaijan’s Baku city reviewed the request of the investigative body to extend the arrest of the former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina Eldar Hasanov on May 3, Trend reports.

At the trial chaired by Judge Vusal Taghiyev, the request was granted. By a court decision, the term of Eldar Hasanov's arrest was extended for another three months.

As earlier reported, during the financial inspections, reasonable suspicions arose that the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, Eldar Hasanov, spent significant budget funds for other purposes and committed other offenses. As part of the investigation, he was arrested as a suspect.

Charges were brought against him under Articles 308.2 (abuse of office) and 308-1.1 (misuse of budgetary funds) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

By the decision of the Sabail District Court, a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen against him.