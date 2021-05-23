Winners of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in individual program and trios awarded in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

An awards ceremony was held for the winners and prize-winners of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in the individual program among women (in the age category of 12-14 years old) and athletes performing as part of a trio (15-17 years old) at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 23, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Russian gymnast Elizaveta Rudneva ranked first, another Russian gymnast Leisan Kupershmit ranked second while Azerbaijani gymnast Maryam Topchubashova ranked third in the individual program among women.

Among the trios, gymnasts from Russia won gold, a trio from Romania won a silver medal while athletes from Hungary won a bronze medal.

A memorable moment of the awards ceremony was that the medals were presented to the gymnasts through a drone.

The final day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 23.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.