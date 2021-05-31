Azerbaijan, Turkey ink MoU in legal sphere

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey have signed one more memorandum, Trend reports citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev and Chief Public Prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeals of Turkey Bekir Sahin signed a memorandum of understanding in the areas of strengthening international legal cooperation between the two countries, further intensification of existing ties in this area, deepening legal ties.

At the signing ceremony, the officials of both sides noted that the memorandum will cover such issues as cooperation in the field of law, organization of training for prosecutors, etc.