All members of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix test negative for COVID-19 - Baku City Circuit
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Most of the participants of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix are already in Baku, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend on June 1.
According to the company, members of all teams in Baku to participate in the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix passed a coronavirus test 48 hours before departure to Baku, and the results were all negative.
“The team members will take the second test in five days. Most of the competition participants are already in Baku, and the rest of the teams will arrive on June 1,” the company said.
The event will be held on June 4-6, 2021.
