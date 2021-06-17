Nizami Ganjavi 880 – His Contribution to the World Heritage

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center will join efforts with it’s partners in order to celebrate great Nizami Ganjavi, for the many gifts he has given us, for the inspiration he has bequeathed for the artists of the world, for the wisdom that is buried in his multi-layered works and for the profound humanity that calls to the better angels of our nature through the centuries and in to the future.

Eminent world leaders as Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Co-Chair NGIC, President of Latvia 1999-2007, Emil Constantinescu, President of Romania 1996-2000, Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair NGIC, Vice President of the World Bank 1992-2000, Emeritus Librarian of Alexandria, Ameenah Gurib Fakim, President of Mauritius 2015-2018, Zlatko Lagumdzija, Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2001-2002, deputy Prime Minister 2012-2015, Ivo Josipovic, President of Croatia 2010-2015, Djoomart Otorbayev, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan 2014-2015, Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu, former Secretary General of OIC, Abdulaziz Altwaijri, former Director General of ISESCO and prominent scholars on Nizami will be among speakers.