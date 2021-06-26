Azerbaijan discussing issuing immunization certificates to people who got COVID-19 vaccine abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

The issue of the possibility of receiving the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 abroad and the second dose in Azerbaijan, is being discussed, infectious disease specialist of the Working Group on Infectious Diseases of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) Nazrin Mustafayeva said, Trend reports on June 25.

“The Azerbaijani Ministry of Health and the Foreign Ministry are working on this issue,” Mustafayeva said.

"The issues are being discussed in connection with the certificates of immunization of people who have been infected with COVID-19 abroad, and citizens vaccinated with both doses or those who received the first dose abroad and want to receive the second dose in Azerbaijan,” infectious disease specialist said.

“The work is underway on the mutual recognition of interstate documents,” Mustafayeva said. “A corresponding decision will be made soon.”