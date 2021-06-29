Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves general plan of Aghjabadi town
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29
Trend:
The general plan of Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi town has been approved, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The resolution was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
The general plan covers the development of the town until 2035.
