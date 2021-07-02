Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency talks media competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

The principles of objectivity and modern standards were taken as a basis when conducting assessments within the competition for media subjects, Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency said, Trend reports on July 2.

The agency congratulated the winners of the competition organized to develop, strengthen economic independence, improve the activities of print media and online media, as well as implement projects that are important for the state and society.

“The proposals were taken into account in connection with the competition of journalists, experts working in this field. The competition was held not only for print media, but also covered subjects of online media, and for the first time websites publishing news about sports were attracted to participate in it,” the agency said.

“The competition was carried out in accordance with the principles of objectivity and modern standards. The basis was the compliance of the working conditions and the composition of the editorial board with the minimum requirements, the publication of at least 20 materials by online media subjects during the day, the rules for the circulation and distribution of print media subjects were determined," the agency noted.

According to the agency, during the assessment, such criteria as general page views, originality, information content, analytical nature of materials, compliance with the general principles of journalism, compliance with language norms and rules, the volume of news with deceptive headlines and plagiarism, design compliance with modern standards, the activity of profiles in social network were taken into account.

To enhance the economic independence of media subjects, the agency has created equal conditions for them, and the project aims to comply with such fundamental principles as the growth of professionalism and responsibility of journalists, their observance of the professional ethic rules.

"A total of 96 websites applied to participate in the competition organized for the online media subjects, and taking into account the existing financial capacity, 39 of them meeting the competition rules were announced as winners," the agency further said, adding that similar contests will continue in the future, and in the coming months, websites that comply with the established rules will again be able to participate in them, having the opportunity to become winners.