Heydar Aliyev Foundation to erect monument to composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Shusha city (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5
Trend:
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation will erect a monument to outstanding composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports on July 5.
The process of creating a monument is currently underway in one of the sculpture workshops in Baku.
