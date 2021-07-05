Heydar Aliyev Foundation to erect monument to composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Shusha city (VIDEO)

Society 5 July 2021 18:56 (UTC+04:00)
Heydar Aliyev Foundation to erect monument to composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Shusha city (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation will erect a monument to outstanding composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports on July 5.

The process of creating a monument is currently underway in one of the sculpture workshops in Baku.

Will be updated
